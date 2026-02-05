Thursday, February 05, 2026 | 11:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Power drops after Q3 PAT slips 25% YoY to Rs 772 cr

Tata Power drops after Q3 PAT slips 25% YoY to Rs 772 cr

Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 11:17 AM IST

Tata Power Company declined 2.30% to Rs 362.75 after the company's consolidated net profit fell 25.1% to Rs 771.98 crore on 9.37% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 13,948.41 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) rose 5.69% YoY to Rs 1,539.63 crore in Q3 FY26. EBITDA stood at Rs 3,913 crore in Q3 FY26, up 12% YoY.

During the quarter, revenue from renewable energy (RE) business surged 78% YoY to Rs 3,785 crore. Revenue from the transmission and distribution segment rose 8.76% YoY to Rs 9,626.24 crore while revenue from thermal & Hydro business tumbled 58.94% YoY to Rs 2,022.04 crore

 

The companys total installed capacity stands at 16.3 GW during the quarter.

Praveer Sinha, CEO & managing director, Tata Power, said, Q3 FY26 marked strong execution and all-round performance across Generation, Transmission, Distribution, Renewables, and Manufacturing.

We crossed 10 GW of cumulative renewable EPC execution, delivered record solar cell and module output with industry-leading yields, scaled Rooftop Solar, cumulative installations, beyond 4 GWp.

We now serve over 13 million Distribution customers nationwide - the largest base among private utilities. Our Odisha Discoms delivered strong financial and operational performance, earning A+ and A grades in the Ministry of Powers 14th Integrated Ratings. In Transmission, we commissioned key projects strengthening green energy corridors. The World Banks financing for Bhutans largest PPP hydropower project further strengthens our clean energy portfolio and regional cooperation.

Our nine-month performance positions us strongly as we enter 2026, supported by favourable macro conditions and rising power demand from manufacturing, urbanisation, and AI-led digital infrastructure. As India enters a decisive phase of power sector expansion, Tata Power remains focused on responsibly scaling clean energy capacity, strengthening system resilience, and delivering long-term, reliable growth.

Tata Power Company is a part of the Tata Group and primarily engaged in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It aims to produce electricity entirely through renewable sources.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 11:17 AM IST

