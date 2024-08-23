Business Standard
Tata Power Solar Systems collaborates with ICICI Bank

Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
To provide loans for purchase of solar panels for residential and corporate customers
Tata Power Solar Systems (TPSSL), a leading solar company in India and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL), announces its strategic collaboration with ICICI Bank to provide loans to finance the purchase of solar panels/ units for residential and Corporate customers.
This collaboration aims to enhance the accessibility and affordability of sustainable energy solutions for a broader adoption of solar energy. Under this collaboration, ICICI Bank will offer tailored financial solutions with attractive interest rates, for the purchase of solar panels from TPSSL. Customers can avail of loans up to Rs 90 lakh with collateral-free options and tenure extending up to 5 years. They can also avail higher amounts of loans with collaterals with tenures of up to 20 years. Customers shall enjoy flexible down payment options at 20-25% of the loan amount, making it easier for them to invest in solar energy.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 3:31 PM IST

