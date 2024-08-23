Business Standard
Sun Pharma hits record high on launching skin infection drug, Starizo

Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries advanced 1.71% to Rs 1,780.50 after the company announced that it has launched Tedizolid Phosphate tablets in India under the brand name Starizo.
Starizo (Tedizolid Phosphate) is a novel, oxazolidinone-class antibacterial, used to treat acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI). It requires no dose adjustment in the elderly, patients with hepatic or renal impairment and patients on haemodialysis.
The company has obtained rights from Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD) Singapore Trading Pte to develop, manufacture and commercialise Tedizolid Phosphate in India.
Skin and soft tissue infections are the most common type of infections constituting, around 29-32% of all infections in 2018-2019 in India. The treatment of ABSSSI is further complicated with associated comorbidities such as diabetes, obesity, renal and hepatic dysfunction in these patients, stated the company.
The incidence of invasive S. aureus infections has increased over the past decades and is associated with poor outcomes and high mortality rates. S. aureus is responsible for almost one-third of ABSSSIs, with MRSA accounting for a large proportion of these. MRSA rates in India have been increasing each year from 28.4% in 2016 to 42.6% in 2021 (S. aureus infections). Drug-resistant bacteria such as MRSA causing ABSSSIs, are more challenging to treat due to the limited availability of effective antibiotics, the company stated in exchange fililng.
Tedizolid Phosphate is sold in India under a licensing agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD) Singapore Trading Pte.
Kirti Ganorkar, CEO - India Business, Sun Pharma said, "Drug-resistant bacteria such as methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) causing ABSSSI, are more challenging to treat due to the limited availability of effective treatment options in hospitals. With STARIZO, we are introducing a treatment option which is effective and has the convenience of once-a-day dosing."

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries is a leading global pharmaceutical company with specialty and generic presence and India's top pharma company.
The companys consolidated net profit jumped 40.20% to Rs 2,835.6 crore on 5.96% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 12,652.75 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.
The scrip hit an all-time high of Rs 1,781.55 in intraday today.
First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 2:54 PM IST

