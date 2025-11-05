Tata Realty & Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 14.53 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 24.63% to Rs 28.79 croreNet Loss of Tata Realty & Infrastructure reported to Rs 14.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 44.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 24.63% to Rs 28.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 38.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales28.7938.20 -25 OPM %-51.34-22.54 -PBDT-29.40-46.94 37 PBT-29.84-47.26 37 NP-14.53-44.97 68
