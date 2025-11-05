SNL Bearings standalone net profit rises 14.01% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.21% to Rs 14.77 croreNet profit of SNL Bearings rose 14.01% to Rs 2.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.21% to Rs 14.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales14.7712.71 16 OPM %27.0824.78 -PBDT4.483.83 17 PBT4.043.45 17 NP2.932.57 14
