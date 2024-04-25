Tata Tele slides as net loss widens to Rs 309 cr in Q4

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) fell 1.61% to Rs 83.86 after the company's consolidated net loss widened to Rs 309.34 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 277.07 crore posted in Q4 FY23.

Pre-tax loss for fourth quarter of FY24 increased to Rs 309.34 crore from Rs 277.07 crore recorded in corresponding quarter previous year.

EBITDA grew 8.19% to Rs 142.45 crore during the quarter as against Rs 131.67 crore posted in Q4 FY23.

On a full year basis, the companys net loss increased to Rs 1,228.44 crore in FY24 as against Rs 1,144.72 crore posted in FY23. Revenue from operations rose 7.72% to Rs 1,191.65 crore in the financial year ended 31 March 2024.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) is a leading player in the connectivity and communication solutions market for SMEs. With services ranging from Connectivity, Collaboration, Cloud & SaaS, Security, and Marketing solutions, we offer a comprehensive portfolio of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) solutions for businesses in India under the brand name Tata Tele Business Services (TTBS).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Revenue from operations grew by 15.41% year on year (YoY) to Rs 323.29 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.