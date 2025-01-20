Business Standard

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd Spikes 6.82%, BSE Telecommunication index Rises 1.4%

Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd has lost 2.54% over last one month compared to 1.1% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 1.36% drop in the SENSEX

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd rose 6.82% today to trade at Rs 75.94. The BSE Telecommunication index is up 1.4% to quote at 2878.48. The index is up 1.1 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd increased 3.89% and Indus Towers Ltd added 3.39% on the day. The BSE Telecommunication index went up 20.83 % over last one year compared to the 7.78% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd has lost 2.54% over last one month compared to 1.1% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 1.36% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.07 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4.32 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 111.48 on 19 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 65.29 on 04 Jun 2024.

 

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

