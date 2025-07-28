TCC Concept consolidated net profit rises 73.48% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 87.21% to Rs 22.11 croreNet profit of TCC Concept rose 73.48% to Rs 9.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 87.21% to Rs 22.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales22.1111.81 87 OPM %81.0969.94 -PBDT18.248.71 109 PBT13.467.12 89 NP9.425.43 73
