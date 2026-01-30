Friday, January 30, 2026 | 11:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India's space economy grows to an estimated $8.4 billion

India's space economy grows to an estimated $8.4 billion

Jan 30 2026 | 11:05 AM IST
Indias space economy has grown to an estimated $8.4 billion, with 399 start-ups now operating across launch vehicles, satellites, propulsion systems and space-grade electronics, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh has noted. Singh told parliament that the expansion followed key policy decisions taken after 2019 to open the space sector to private participation. A major institutional change, he said, was the establishment of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), which functions as a single-window interface between private industry and government agencies, including the Indian Space Research Organisation.

Volumes soar at Aurobindo Pharma Ltd counter

One 97 Communications reports turnaround Q3 numbers

Maharashtra Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti polls deferred to February 7

Godrej Properties acquires 8.5 acre land parcel in Mahalunge, Pune

India's path to becoming an advanced economy relies on converting structural strengths into sustained productivity gains: IMF

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 11:05 AM IST

