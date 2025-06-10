Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 01:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Coal India Ltd spurts 0.2%, gains for fifth straight session

Coal India Ltd spurts 0.2%, gains for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Coal India Ltd is quoting at Rs 401.8, up 0.2% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 15.65% in last one year as compared to a 8.04% jump in NIFTY and a 10.05% jump in the Nifty Energy.

Coal India Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 401.8, up 0.2% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.13% on the day, quoting at 25136.5. The Sensex is at 82493.19, up 0.06%. Coal India Ltd has gained around 1.59% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Coal India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 5.19% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36352.8, up 0.51% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 32.71 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 72.58 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 403.35, up 0.11% on the day. Coal India Ltd is down 15.65% in last one year as compared to a 8.04% jump in NIFTY and a 10.05% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 14.52 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd spurts 1.85%, up for five straight sessions

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd spurts 1.85%, up for five straight sessions

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd spurts 2.26%, rises for fifth straight session

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd spurts 2.26%, rises for fifth straight session

Adani Power Ltd up for five straight sessions

Adani Power Ltd up for five straight sessions

Exide Industries Ltd spurts 0.34%, up for five straight sessions

Exide Industries Ltd spurts 0.34%, up for five straight sessions

Tata Motors Ltd soars 1.94%, gains for fifth straight session

Tata Motors Ltd soars 1.94%, gains for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayCement Stocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayRaj Shamani PodcastDelhi weather TodayDividend TodayLatest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon