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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tejas Networks Ltd Spurts 1.14%

Tejas Networks Ltd Spurts 1.14%

Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

Tejas Networks Ltd has lost 11.59% over last one month compared to 10.06% gain in BSE Teck index and 1.76% rise in the SENSEX

Tejas Networks Ltd gained 1.14% today to trade at Rs 525.25. The BSE Teck index is up 0.89% to quote at 15966.89. The index is up 10.06 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd increased 1.12% and KPIT Technologies Ltd added 1.09% on the day. The BSE Teck index went down 6.77 % over last one year compared to the 2.33% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Tejas Networks Ltd has lost 11.59% over last one month compared to 10.06% gain in BSE Teck index and 1.76% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 4454 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.31 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 646.35 on 21 Aug 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 294.1 on 27 Jan 2026.

 

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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 10:31 AM IST