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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Power Grid acquires Krishnagiri REZ Transmission

Power Grid acquires Krishnagiri REZ Transmission

Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

Under TBCB route

Power Grid Corporation of India pursuant to its selection as the successful bidder under Tariff based competitive bidding, has on 03 August 2026 acquired Krishnagiri REZ Transmission, the Project SPV to establish Inter-State Transmission system for Transmission System for integration of Krishnagiri REZ Phase-I, on build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) basis from the Bid Process Coordinator PFC Consulting (PFCCL).

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 10:05 AM IST