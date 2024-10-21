Business Standard
Jio Financial Q2 PAT rises 3% YoY to Rs 690 cr in Q2 FY25

Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 9:50 AM IST

Jio Financial Services' consolidated net profit increased 3.13% to Rs 689.07 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 668.18 crore in Q2 FY24.

Total income jumped 14.11% to Rs 693.85 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 608.04 crore in corresponding quarter last year.

The companys interest income climbed 19.88% year on year (YoY) to Rs 204.98 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 773.49 in Q2 FY25, up 2.53% as compared with Rs 754.43 crore in Q2 FY24.

Total expenses surged 104.49% to Rs 146.07 crore while employee benefit expenses surged 117.3% to Rs 67.71 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

 

Pre-provisioning operating profit jumped 2.79% to Rs 552 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 537 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

Jio Financial Services is a non-banking financial company (NBFC) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and engaged in business of finance, trading in futures and options, trading / investments in shares and securities.

The scrip rose 0.06% to settle at Rs 330.75 on the BSE.

First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 9:44 AM IST

