Telecom stocks edge higher

Telecom stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Telecommunication index increasing 35.73 points or 1.2% at 3011.03 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Telecommunication index, Avantel Ltd (up 10.31%), HFCL Ltd (up 7.56%),Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (up 5.38%),GTL Infrastructure Ltd (up 4.65%),ITI Ltd (up 4.18%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 2.71%), Tejas Networks Ltd (up 1.11%), Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 0.65%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 0.58%), and Optiemus Infracom Ltd (up 0.34%).

On the other hand, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 0.81%), OnMobile Global Ltd (down 0.73%), and Route Mobile Ltd (down 0.72%) turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 328.1 or 0.64% at 51528.09.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 47.16 points or 0.3% at 15676.53.

The Nifty 50 index was up 82.5 points or 0.35% at 23548.1.

The BSE Sensex index was up 249.98 points or 0.32% at 77242.75.

On BSE,2133 shares were trading in green, 1130 were trading in red and 151 were unchanged.

