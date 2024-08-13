Tembo Global Industries consolidated net profit rises 186.77% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 58.35% to Rs 128.41 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Tembo Global Industries rose 186.77% to Rs 5.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 58.35% to Rs 128.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 81.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.128.4181.096.505.137.893.217.292.515.421.89