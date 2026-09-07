Monday, September 07, 2026 | 12:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchPranav Constructions IPOPVR Inox ShareNSE IPO GMPNepal FloodVodafone Idea ShareCrypto vs Gold vs StocksDelhi Satya Niketan Building Collapse
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Texmaco Rail & Engineering secures orders worth Rs 131.36 cr

Texmaco Rail & Engineering secures orders worth Rs 131.36 cr

Last Updated : Sep 07 2026 | 12:16 PM IST
Texmaco Rail & Engineering has received two orders worth Rs 131.36 crore. The first order from Transport Corporation of India is worth Rs 24.48 crore for manufacture and supply of 1 rake of Type: ACT-1 wagon alongwith 1 BVCM wagon.

The second order valued at Rs 106.88 crore is from Touax Texmaco Railcar Leasing for manufacture and supply of 4 rakes of BFNS22.9 wagons alongwith 4 BVCM wagons. This order is considered related party transaction as the company is one of the promoters of the M/s Touax Texmaco Railcar Leasing.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Va Tech Wabag secures effluent treatment plant project from RIL

Va Tech Wabag secures effluent treatment plant project from RIL

PC Jeweller Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

PC Jeweller Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

US dollar index large currency speculative longs continue to slide

US dollar index large currency speculative longs continue to slide

JSL signs Technical Assistance Agreement with JFE Steel Corporation, Japan

JSL signs Technical Assistance Agreement with JFE Steel Corporation, Japan

RPEL to set up 3.5 lakh MTPA silica ramming mass manufacturing facility in Odisha

RPEL to set up 3.5 lakh MTPA silica ramming mass manufacturing facility in Odisha

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 07 2026 | 12:16 PM IST