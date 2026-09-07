Texmaco Rail & Engineering secures orders worth Rs 131.36 cr

Texmaco Rail & Engineering has received two orders worth Rs 131.36 crore. The first order from Transport Corporation of India is worth Rs 24.48 crore for manufacture and supply of 1 rake of Type: ACT-1 wagon alongwith 1 BVCM wagon.

The second order valued at Rs 106.88 crore is from Touax Texmaco Railcar Leasing for manufacture and supply of 4 rakes of BFNS22.9 wagons alongwith 4 BVCM wagons. This order is considered related party transaction as the company is one of the promoters of the M/s Touax Texmaco Railcar Leasing.