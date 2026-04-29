Bajel Projects climbs after securing ultra-mega EPC contract from overseas client

Bajel Projects rallied 4.35% to Rs 189.60 after the company has secured two ultra-mega EPC contracts from an international client for establishing overhead transmission lines in Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Region.

As per the companys classification, the combined order value falls under the ultra-mega category which includes contracts worth Rs 400 crore and above.

The company bagged EPC contracts for the construction of 500 kV overhead transmission lines under Lot 1 and Lot 5 for the international client. The project is expected to be completed in 11 months from the commencement date.

The project is part of a flagship national grid reinforcement programme aimed at strengthening the high-voltage backbone in the MENA region and enabling reliable power evacuation to support growing economic and industrial demand.

Rajesh Ganesh, managing director & CEO, Bajel Projects, said, Winning these orders is a defining moment for Bajel Projects. Being entrusted with a 500 kV transmission corridor in the MENA region reflects the global confidence in our engineering capability, project execution rigour, and ability to deliver complex high-voltage infrastructure in international markets. This order strengthens our footprint in the MENA region, and we remain committed to delivering this project to the highest standards of quality and safety.

Bajel Projects (BPL) is a leading company in the business of power infrastructure, with a strong presence in the power transmission and power distribution sectors. BPL was formerly part of Bajaj Electricals under the EPC segment.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 0.42 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with a net profit of Rs 1.46 crore posted in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations declined 9.64% year-on-year to Rs 562.34 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.