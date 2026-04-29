Man Infra secures redevelopment project in South Mumbai
With estimated sales potential of Rs 2,000 crore
Man Infraconstruction announced the acquisition of development rights of Tardeo Court CHS & Tardeo Apartments CHS and outright purchase of Sethna House located at Tardeo in South Mumbai under the Cluster Redevelopment scheme 33(9).
The new acquisition, Tardeo 2.0 comprising approximately 46,000+ sq. ft. of plot area is strategically located along South Mumbai's celebrated Billionaires' address, which will elevate the group's ultra-luxury portfolio.
The proposed development has an estimated sales potential exceeding Rs 2,000 crore over the next 4-5 years.
The Aaradhya Avaan project at Tardeo, the Tardeo 2.0 project, and the Marine Lines development; these three marquee South Mumbai projects together represent an estimated sales potential exceeding Rs 8,000 crore.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
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First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 1:04 PM IST