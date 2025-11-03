Monday, November 03, 2025 | 02:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Thangamayil Jewellery reports standalone net profit of Rs 58.51 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Thangamayil Jewellery reports standalone net profit of Rs 58.51 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Sales rise 44.69% to Rs 1704.60 crore

Net profit of Thangamayil Jewellery reported to Rs 58.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 17.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 44.69% to Rs 1704.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1178.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1704.601178.10 45 OPM %6.20-0.63 -PBDT89.45-18.05 LP PBT78.39-23.56 LP NP58.51-17.45 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 1:54 PM IST

