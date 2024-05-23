The Ramco Cements consolidated net profit declines 14.46% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.11% to Rs 2678.24 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 14.44% to Rs 359.95 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 314.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.94% to Rs 9376.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8157.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of The Ramco Cements declined 14.46% to Rs 129.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 150.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.11% to Rs 2678.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2572.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.2678.242572.549376.358157.2615.6416.0016.6914.53328.85345.551187.97977.96174.77204.62541.66471.98129.04150.86359.95314.52