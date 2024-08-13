Nifty August futures trade at premium

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India (SBI) were the top traded contracts.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 declined 208 points or 0.85% to 24,139.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.89% to 16.17.

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India (SBI) were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The Nifty August 2024 futures closed at 24,158.50, a premium of 19.5 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,139 in the cash market.