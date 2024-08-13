Business Standard
Nifty August futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 4:39 PM IST
HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India (SBI) were the top traded contracts.
The Nifty August 2024 futures closed at 24,158.50, a premium of 19.5 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,139 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 declined 208 points or 0.85% to 24,139.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.89% to 16.17.
HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India (SBI) were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The August 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 29 August 2024.
First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 4:28 PM IST

