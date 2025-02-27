Thursday, February 27, 2025 | 02:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Thermax Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Thermax Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Feb 27 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Thermax Ltd is quoting at Rs 3166.6, down 1.06% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock gained for a third straight session today in last one year as compared to a 2.65% up 0.02%. in NIFTY and a 21.16% up 17.38% in the Nifty Energy index.

Thermax Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3166.6, down 1.06% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 22533.1. The Sensex is at 74611.34, up 0.01%.Thermax Ltd has lost around 12.82% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Thermax Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.44% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31018.3, down 1.52% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 38257 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.54 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The PE of the stock is 89.64 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Barometers trade near flatline; European mrkt decline

Barometers trade near flatline; European mrkt decline

Power shares slide

Power shares slide

Real Estate stocks edge lower

Real Estate stocks edge lower

Industrials shares fall

Industrials shares fall

Paytm partners with Perplexity

Paytm partners with Perplexity

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 27 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEBusiness Standard Manthan LIVEStocks To WatchMarket TodayBuy now, Pay LaterLatest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayEnd of EB-5 visaIbrahim ZadranDelhi airport T2 shut
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon