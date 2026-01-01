Thursday, January 01, 2026 | 01:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Thermax Ltd spurts 1.01%, up for third straight session

Thermax Ltd spurts 1.01%, up for third straight session

Last Updated : Jan 01 2026 | 1:32 PM IST

Thermax Ltd is quoting at Rs 3053.1, up 1.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 24.77% in last one year as compared to a 8.14% fall in NIFTY and a 0.7% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Thermax Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3053.1, up 1.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.1% on the day, quoting at 26156.4. The Sensex is at 85236.73, up 0.02%. Thermax Ltd has added around 4.41% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Thermax Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.02% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35325.65, up 0.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 32513 shares today, compared to the daily average of 91479 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 61.93 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 01 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

