Thermax to acquire 100% stake in Buildtech Products India

Thermax to acquire 100% stake in Buildtech Products India

Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 7:50 PM IST

For a consideration of Rs 72 cr

Thermax has entered into Share Purchase and Share Subscription Agreement with Buildtech Products India (Buildtech / Target), Sunder Lal Kothari, Sanjiv Kapoor and Prapti Kothari (Shareholders of Target) on 25 October 2024 for acquiring / subscribing to the 100% of the equity share capital of the Target.

The acquisition would provide Thermax entry into niche infrastructure projects including tunnelling, hydro power projects, etc. by enhancing the current product portfolio of construction chemicals,waterproofing compounds/ systems, epoxy products, grouts (polyurethane), grout (cementitious), grout (epoxy), floor hardeners, curing compounds, sealants for joints, synthetic fibres (poly) adhesives, coatings and related products and other such chemicals used in infrastructure projects.

 

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 7:25 PM IST

