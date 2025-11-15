Thirani Projects standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.00% to Rs 0.26 croreNet profit of Thirani Projects rose 33.33% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 30.00% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.260.20 30 OPM %61.5430.00 -PBDT0.080.06 33 PBT0.080.06 33 NP0.080.06 33
