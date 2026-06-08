Thomas Cook (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd, CCL Products (India) Ltd, Inox India Ltd and Kiri Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 June 2026.

Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd, CCL Products (India) Ltd, Inox India Ltd and Kiri Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 June 2026.

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd soared 11.62% to Rs 104.9 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 18.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.61 lakh shares in the past one month.

Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd surged 5.62% to Rs 5652.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 13809 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15429 shares in the past one month.

CCL Products (India) Ltd spiked 5.42% to Rs 1134.35. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 19176 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29817 shares in the past one month.

Inox India Ltd spurt 5.13% to Rs 1661.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 80510 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17636 shares in the past one month.

Kiri Industries Ltd exploded 4.36% to Rs 409.2. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 69935 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7750 shares in the past one month.

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