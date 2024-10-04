Business Standard
Thomas Cook opens new franchise outlet in South Bopal, Ahmedabad

Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 1:16 PM IST

Thomas Cook (India) has inaugurated its new franchise outlet in South Bopal, Ahmedabad, to leverage the high-growth market of the city and its surrounding areas.

With the ongoing festive season, the new South Bopal outlet aims to serve the significant demand for travel bookings during Gujarat's key holiday seasonssummer and Diwali. South Bopal is a preferred residential locality in the western part of Ahmedabad with proximity to the airport, railways, metros and connectivity to prominent areas, including IT hubs, and business parks. The new South Bopal outlet expands Thomas Cook India's network to 4 locations in the city and 10 across Gujarat.

First Published: Oct 04 2024 | 1:03 PM IST

