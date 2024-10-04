Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Uflex gains as arm plans to set up aseptic packaging unit in Egypt

Uflex gains as arm plans to set up aseptic packaging unit in Egypt

Image

Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 1:04 PM IST

Uflex added 1.17% to Rs 699.85 after the company's wholly owned subsidiary, Flex Asepto (Egypt) S.A.E. decided to set up an aseptic packaging facility at Egypt.

The facility is set to produce 12 billion packs per year and is expected to be operational by 30 September 2025.

The total investment for this project is approximately $126 million, which will be financed through a mix of owned and borrowed funds.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The rationale behind this investment is to meet the demand of aseptic packaging in Egypt region, Europe, Middle East and East Africa.

UFlex is India's largest multinational flexible packaging materials & solutions company and a global player in polymer sciences.

 

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 416.18 crore in Q1 FY24 as against a net profit of Rs 374.49 crore posted in Q1 FY23. Revenue from operations slipped 19.4% year on year to Rs 3,219.92 crore during the quarter.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Sony WH-1000XM5 and Sony WF-1000XM5

Sony adds support for Google's Find My Device to headphones and earbuds

singapore flag

Singapore announces new measures to tackle money laundering activities

cybersecurity, hack, cyber, breach

Quick Heal rolls out India's first anti-fraud AI solution; shares fly 9%

Supreme Court, SC

LIVE news: SC sets up independent SIT to investigate if adulterated ghee was used in Tirupati Laddu

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital, Market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex falls 400pts to 82,050, Nifty at 25,150; IT up, Realty, FMCG drag

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 04 2024 | 11:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWorld Smile Day 2024ChatGPT CanvasLatest News LIVEStock Market TodayOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon