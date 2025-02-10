Business Standard

Monday, February 10, 2025 | 03:01 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NGL Fine Chem Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

NGL Fine Chem Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 2:54 PM IST

Quadrant Future Tek Ltd, Banco Products (India) Ltd, Carraro India Ltd and Excel Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 February 2025.

Quadrant Future Tek Ltd, Banco Products (India) Ltd, Carraro India Ltd and Excel Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 February 2025.

NGL Fine Chem Ltd tumbled 20.00% to Rs 1501.6 at 14:28 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 9273 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 831 shares in the past one month.

 

Quadrant Future Tek Ltd crashed 20.00% to Rs 557.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.79 lakh shares in the past one month.

Banco Products (India) Ltd lost 19.89% to Rs 369.4. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22886 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

NZ vs SA

NZ vs SA LIVE SCORE, ODI Tri-series 2025: NZ off to a steady start in chase with Young and Conway

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital, Market

Market Crash LIVE: Sensex 550 pts lower at 77,300; Realty down 3%; Auto, IT, FMCG, Financials weigh

Parliament

Parliament Budget Session LIVE updates: New Income Tax Bill likely to be tabled in Lok Sabha

bond markets

Redington share price rises 4%, hits all-time high; check reasons here

Jay Shah

IND vs ENG: ICC to launch 'Donate Organs, Save Lives,' during 3rd ODI

Carraro India Ltd plummeted 17.49% to Rs 357.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21443 shares in the past one month.

Excel Industries Ltd slipped 16.79% to Rs 1143. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8124 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 938 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Electronics Mart tanks after Q3 PAT decline 31% YoY to Rs 32 cr

Electronics Mart tanks after Q3 PAT decline 31% YoY to Rs 32 cr

Volumes spurt at PNC Infratech Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at PNC Infratech Ltd counter

Metal shares slide

Metal shares slide

Consumer Durables stocks edge lower

Consumer Durables stocks edge lower

Real Estate shares fall

Real Estate shares fall

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStock Market CrashGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEPariksha Pe Charcha 2025 JEE Mains results 2025 Date300 km-long traffic jam in PrayagrajBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon