Friday, January 02, 2026 | 11:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Solid debut! E to E Transportation lists at 90% premium, hits upper circuit

Solid debut! E to E Transportation lists at 90% premium, hits upper circuit

Following the listing, E to E Transportation stock reached a high of ₹347.10 per share, hitting a 5 per cent upper circuit

stock markets, trading

E to E Transportation listing

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2026 | 10:27 AM IST

Listen to This Article

E to E Transportation listing today: Shares of E to E Transportation, a railway system integration and engineering solutions provider, made a bumper debut on the NSE SME platform on Friday, January 2, 2026, following the completion of its initial public offering (IPO). 
 
E to E Transportation shares were listed at ₹330.5 apiece, reflecting premium of ₹156.6 or 90 per cent over the issue price of ₹174 per share. Following the listing, the stock reached a high of ₹347.10 per share, hitting a 5 per cent upper circuit. 
 
Notably, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) has set a cap on SME IPO listings, restricting the opening price to no more than 90 per cent above the issue price.
 
 
E to E Transportation market debut was in line with the grey market estimates. Ahead of the listing, E to E Transportation’s unlisted shares were quoted at around ₹336 in the grey market. This suggested a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹162, or approximately 93 per cent, over the issue price, according to sources tracking unofficial market activity.  CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE

Also Read

National Stock Exchange, NSE

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex trade higher as HDFC Bank, RIL gain; Nifty Auto rises to fresh high

Mazagon Dock share price

Antique cuts Mazagon Dock target price, earnings on procedural delays

Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp shares gain 3% as dispatches rise 40% in December

stock markets, trading

Bansal Wire zooms 10% on posting highest-ever sales volume in Q3; details

Punjab & Sind Bank share

Why are investors buying Punjab & Sind Bank shares today? stock up 5%

E to E Transportation Infrastructure IPO details

The public offering consisted entirely of a fresh issue of 4.8 million equity shares, raising approximately ₹84.22 crore. There was no offer-for-sale component. Priced between ₹164 and ₹174 per share, with a lot size of 800 shares, the IPO saw exceptionally strong demand from investors. The public issue was oversubscribed by a whopping 526.56 times, according to data from the NSE.
 
Investors placed bids for 1.69 billion equity shares against the 3.21 million shares on offer. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) led the demand, oversubscribing their allotted quota by 872 times. The retail investors segment was subscribed 544.28 times, while the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portion received 236.3 times bids compared to the shares reserved.
 
The subscription window to bid for the E to E Transportation IPO was open from December 26 to December 30, 2025.  ALSO READ | Modern Diagnostic IPO ends today; check latest subscription, GMP 
E to E Transportation plans to utilise the proceeds from the IPO to meet its working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.
 
Established in 2010, E to E Transportation is involved in providing system integration and engineering solutions for the railway sector. The company's expertise spans signalling and telecommunication systems, track electrification, and turnkey railway infrastructure projects involving civil and track components. Over the years, E to E has executed projects for zonal railways, public sector undertakings under Indian Railways, corporate entities, with private rail sidings, and infrastructure development companies in India and select international markets. 

More From This Section

ITC stock trades near 4-year monthly supertrend line, show charts.

Chart check: ITC stock tests 4-year monthly trendline indicator at ₹350

Indian Bank share price, q3 update

Indian Bank shares rise 3% on releasing Q3 update; check key details here

housing project, Real Estate, BSE Sensex, Mumbai

Resilient housing demand keeps top realty developers on FY26 track: Nomura

Stock to watch on January 2, 2026

Stocks to Watch today: Railtel, Sapphire Foods, Vodafone Idea, ITC, BEL

Deepak Shenoy, CEO and Founder, Capitalmind

Why investors should stop predicting markets in 2026: Deepak Shenoy answers

Topics : Share Market Today NSE SME platform SME IPOs IPOs stock market listing Markets NSE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 02 2026 | 10:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayCrypto Market Outlook 2026ITC Stock PriceUpcoming IPOs in 2026Gold and Silver Rate TodayWeather TodayJEE Mains Exam DateHappy New 2026 WishesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon