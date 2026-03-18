Tips Music Ltd gains for third straight session

Tips Music Ltd is quoting at Rs 529, up 3.54% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 18.63% in last one year as compared to a 3.83% slide in NIFTY and a 10.22% slide in the Nifty Media index.

Tips Music Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 529, up 3.54% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.87% on the day, quoting at 23785.75. The Sensex is at 76784.54, up 0.94%. Tips Music Ltd has slipped around 1.94% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Tips Music Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 6.11% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1307.9, up 2.71% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 58934 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.15 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 34.64 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

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