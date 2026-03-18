Adani Green Energy Ltd up for third straight session

Adani Green Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 879.95, up 1.3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 3.43% in last one year as compared to a 3.83% jump in NIFTY and a 10.07% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Adani Green Energy Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 879.95, up 1.3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.87% on the day, quoting at 23785.75. The Sensex is at 76784.54, up 0.94%. Adani Green Energy Ltd has slipped around 9.89% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Green Energy Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.16% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35980.8, up 0.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.22 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 28.49 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 880.6, up 1.11% on the day. Adani Green Energy Ltd is down 3.43% in last one year as compared to a 3.83% jump in NIFTY and a 10.07% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 193.96 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

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