REC Ltd soars 2.07%, Gains for third straight session

REC Ltd is quoting at Rs 344.7, up 2.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 19.74% in last one year as compared to a 3.83% gain in NIFTY and a 6.98% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

REC Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 344.7, up 2.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.87% on the day, quoting at 23785.75. The Sensex is at 76784.54, up 0.94%. REC Ltd has dropped around 2.5% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which REC Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 8% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25724.65, up 0.39% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 74.27 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 69.76 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 341.95, up 1.88% on the day. REC Ltd is down 19.74% in last one year as compared to a 3.83% gain in NIFTY and a 6.98% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 5.18 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

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