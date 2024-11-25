Business Standard
Tips Music rises after inking pact with TikTok

Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 10:31 AM IST

Tips Music advanced 1.53% to Rs 862 after the company announced a direct, strategic partnership with TikTok to promote its music library.

This partnership will allow music lovers, NRIs, and expatriates to access and enjoy TIPS Music's diverse collection on the popular short-form video platform.

TIPS Music has partnered with TikTok to meet the growing global demand for Indian music. This collaboration provides TikTok users worldwide with seamless access to TIPS Musics diverse library, including Bollywood classics and regional hits, enhancing cultural connection through music.

Kumar Taurani, Managing Director of TIPS Music, stated, We have seen an increased consumption of Indian music globally. Several existing TikTok trends hold testament to it. This direct strategic partnership with ByteDance marks an important step in expanding the global footprint and engagement of TIPS Music. The TikTok platform has a massive audience base, and this deal improvises the discovery of our music. I would like to thank TikTok and our CEO, Hari Nair, for weaving this direct deal.

 

Tips Industries is engaged in the acquisition and exploitation of music rights.

The company reported a 21.46% increase in net profit to Rs 48.16 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 39.65 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 32.42% year on year to Rs 80.61 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 10:06 AM IST

