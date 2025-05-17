Saturday, May 17, 2025 | 10:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
TMF Holdings reports standalone net profit of Rs 494.54 crore in the March 2025 quarter

TMF Holdings reports standalone net profit of Rs 494.54 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales decline 22.00% to Rs 22.62 crore

Net profit of TMF Holdings reported to Rs 494.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 41.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 22.00% to Rs 22.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 29.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 374.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 119.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 26.57% to Rs 104.73 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 142.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales22.6229.00 -22 104.73142.63 -27 OPM %100.7590.31 -99.1098.47 - PBDT-42.07-40.92 -3 -161.92-119.31 -36 PBT-42.16-41.01 -3 -162.28-119.68 -36 NP494.54-41.01 LP 374.42-119.68 LP

First Published: May 17 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

