Baid Finserv standalone net profit rises 237.04% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 45.94% to Rs 22.11 croreNet profit of Baid Finserv rose 237.04% to Rs 3.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 45.94% to Rs 22.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 4.10% to Rs 13.45 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 29.30% to Rs 81.94 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 63.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales22.1115.15 46 81.9463.37 29 OPM %56.8157.69 -58.1565.00 - PBDT5.242.25 133 18.8718.57 2 PBT5.052.03 149 18.1418.09 0 NP3.641.08 237 13.4512.92 4
