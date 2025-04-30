Wednesday, April 30, 2025 | 09:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tokyo Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Tokyo Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 5.26% to Rs 0.20 crore

Net loss of Tokyo Finance reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.26% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 78.90% to Rs 0.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.41% to Rs 0.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.200.19 5 0.830.78 6 OPM %-25.0052.63 -27.7138.46 - PBDT-0.050.10 PL 0.231.13 -80 PBT-0.050.10 PL 0.231.13 -80 NP-0.050.23 PL 0.231.09 -79

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Punjab & Sind Bank standalone net profit rises 124.46% in the March 2025 quarter

Punjab & Sind Bank standalone net profit rises 124.46% in the March 2025 quarter

Jindal Hotels standalone net profit declines 82.77% in the March 2025 quarter

Jindal Hotels standalone net profit declines 82.77% in the March 2025 quarter

CEAT consolidated net profit declines 8.35% in the March 2025 quarter

CEAT consolidated net profit declines 8.35% in the March 2025 quarter

Bajaj Finserv consolidated net profit rises 14.07% in the March 2025 quarter

Bajaj Finserv consolidated net profit rises 14.07% in the March 2025 quarter

Bajaj Finserv standalone net profit declines 3.20% in the March 2025 quarter

Bajaj Finserv standalone net profit declines 3.20% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOAmbuja Cements Results 2025Gold-Silver Price TodayArunaya Organics IPOHPBOSE 12th ResultQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon