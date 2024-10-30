Business Standard
Voltas Ltd Falls 6.17%, BSE Consumer Durables index Drops 1.23%

Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 9:50 AM IST

Voltas Ltd has lost 10% over last one month compared to 9.53% fall in BSE Consumer Durables index and 5.02% drop in the SENSEX

Voltas Ltd lost 6.17% today to trade at Rs 1661.2. The BSE Consumer Durables index is down 1.23% to quote at 61212.07. The index is down 9.53 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Amber Enterprises India Ltd decreased 1.22% and Titan Company Ltd lost 1.2% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went up 38.15 % over last one year compared to the 25.35% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Voltas Ltd has lost 10% over last one month compared to 9.53% fall in BSE Consumer Durables index and 5.02% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 12132 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 35549 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1946.2 on 20 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 811.5 on 30 Nov 2023.

 

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

