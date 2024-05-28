Total Transport Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.63 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 31.04% to Rs 148.29 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 76.15% to Rs 1.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.31% to Rs 488.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 590.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net Loss of Total Transport Systems reported to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 31.04% to Rs 148.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 113.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.