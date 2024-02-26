India's Forex Reserves Fall $5.24 Billion To $617.23 Billion

The reserves had peaked in October 2021, when kitty had reached USD 645 billion.

In the current financial year 2023-24, the forex reserves have increased $50.28 billion, the RBI data showed.

Foreign currency assets, which constitute the largest component of the reserves, dropped $4.07 billion to $546.52 billion during the week under review, as per the latest data.

The countrys reserve position with the IMF also declined $28 million to $48.32 billion in the reporting week.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Indias forex reserves declined $5.24 billion to $617.23 billion for the week ended February 9, according to the latest RBI data. The forex kitty stood at $622.5 billion for the week ended February 2.