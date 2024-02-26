Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

India's Forex Reserves Fall $5.24 Billion To $617.23 Billion

Image

Last Updated : Feb 26 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Indias forex reserves declined $5.24 billion to $617.23 billion for the week ended February 9, according to the latest RBI data. The forex kitty stood at $622.5 billion for the week ended February 2.
The reserves had peaked in October 2021, when kitty had reached USD 645 billion.
In the current financial year 2023-24, the forex reserves have increased $50.28 billion, the RBI data showed.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Foreign currency assets, which constitute the largest component of the reserves, dropped $4.07 billion to $546.52 billion during the week under review, as per the latest data.
The countrys reserve position with the IMF also declined $28 million to $48.32 billion in the reporting week.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

India's Forex Reserves Increase By $591 Million To $616.7 Billion

India's Forex Reserves Jump $5.7 Billion To $622.47 Billion

India's Forex Reserves Decline By $5.27 Billion To $617.23 Billion

INR Exhibits Least Volatility Among Major Currencies In January, Notes RBI

Success of India is grounded in the pursuit of reforms over the last years: IMF Chief

Gensol Engineering wins two EPC projects of Rs 337.70 cr

CreditAccess Grameen's AUM cross Rs 25,000 cr

GIFT Nifty indicates dull opening

Skipper bags order from PowerGrid Corp

Mcap of 8 of top 10 valued firms soars to Rs 1.1 trn; RIL biggest gainer

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 26 2024 | 9:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveIND vs ENG 4th Test Day 4 LIVE SCOREShaitaan TrailerVodafone Idea Share PriceGold PriceHiranandani GroupBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon