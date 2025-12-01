Toyota Financial Services India reports standalone net profit of Rs 21.94 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
Sales rise 33.35% to Rs 493.15 croreNet profit of Toyota Financial Services India reported to Rs 21.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 6.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 33.35% to Rs 493.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 369.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales493.15369.83 33 OPM %70.4568.02 -PBDT37.83-1.37 LP PBT29.54-7.61 LP NP21.94-6.40 LP
