TPL Plastech consolidated net profit rises 22.74% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.66% to Rs 77.16 crore

Net profit of TPL Plastech rose 22.74% to Rs 4.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.66% to Rs 77.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 69.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.77.1669.1011.1111.037.406.396.024.904.483.65