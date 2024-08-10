TPL Plastech consolidated net profit rises 22.74% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.66% to Rs 77.16 croreNet profit of TPL Plastech rose 22.74% to Rs 4.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.66% to Rs 77.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 69.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales77.1669.10 12 OPM %11.1111.03 -PBDT7.406.39 16 PBT6.024.90 23 NP4.483.65 23
