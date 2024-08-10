B N Rathi Securities consolidated net profit rises 62.90% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 31.21% to Rs 13.62 crore

Net profit of B N Rathi Securities rose 62.90% to Rs 3.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 31.21% to Rs 13.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.13.6210.3815.7112.724.723.044.562.953.602.21