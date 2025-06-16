Monday, June 16, 2025 | 05:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
TRAI releases Tariff Order for retail broadband connectivity for Public Data Offices under the PM-WANI Scheme

TRAI releases Tariff Order for retail broadband connectivity for Public Data Offices under the PM-WANI Scheme

Image

Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has today released the Telecommunication Tariff (71st Amendment) Order, 2025, on Tariff for retail broadband connectivity for Public Data Offices (PDOs) under the PM-WANI Scheme. TRAI has finalized its TTO (71st amendment), 2025 on Tariff for retail broadband connectivity for Public Data Offices (PDOs) under the PM-WANI Scheme.

To ensure a balanced and inclusive approach, TRAI prescribes the following tariff framework for the PM-WANI Scheme: "Every service provider providing retail Fiber to the Home (FTTH) broadband services shall offer all of its retail FTTH broadband plans upto 200 Mbps to the PDOs under the PM-WANI scheme, at tariff not exceeding twice the tariff applicable to the retail subscribers for the corresponding FTTH broadband plan of the bandwidth (capacity) offered."

 

This pricing framework has been designed to appropriately balance the interests of all stakeholders by ensuring affordability for small-scale Public Data Offices (PDOs) while also providing reasonable compensation for the broadband connection to the service providers. The proposed tariff framework takes into account prevailing market scenario, current levels of adoption of PM-WANI services, as well as potential future growth. By aligning with these considerations, the framework aims to facilitate the orderly, sustainable, and inclusive growth of the public Wi-Fi ecosystem under the PM-WANI initiative.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 5:19 PM IST

