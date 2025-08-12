Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 07:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Transrail Lighting wins new orders of Rs 701 cr

Transrail Lighting wins new orders of Rs 701 cr

Image

Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 7:50 PM IST

Transrail Lighting has bagged new orders totalling Rs 701 crore from both Indian and overseas clients, pushing its cumulative FY26 order inflow beyond Rs 2,300 crore.

Randeep Narang, MD & CEO said: The new orders we booked across International and India markets emphasises our competitive edge and have taken the order intake for the year to date to INR 2,300 crore. These orders include T&D orders in international market as well as domestic orders in Civil and Pole & Lighting verticals. Our execution excellence & customer-centric approach, and strong financials are driving traction across our businesses and we remain committed to delivering high-quality projects in a timely manner.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Insolation Energy announces incorporation of new subsidiary - JRD Green Infra

Insolation Energy announces incorporation of new subsidiary - JRD Green Infra

Central Bank of India receives RBI nod to set up IFSC Banking Unit in GIFT City, Gandhinagar

Central Bank of India receives RBI nod to set up IFSC Banking Unit in GIFT City, Gandhinagar

Chalet Hotels acquires land at Narendra Nagar in Uttarakhand

Chalet Hotels acquires land at Narendra Nagar in Uttarakhand

Thermax collaborates with HydrogenPro

Thermax collaborates with HydrogenPro

Alembic announces change in directorate

Alembic announces change in directorate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 7:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayUS Tariff Hikes Slash India Diamond JobsQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Zyudus Lifescience Q1 ResultsJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon