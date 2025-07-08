Tuesday, July 08, 2025 | 05:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Travel Food Services IPO subscribed 25%

Travel Food Services IPO subscribed 25%

Image

Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

The offer received bids for 33.02 lakh shares as against 1.34 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Travel Food Services received bids for 33,02,858 shares as against 1,34,12,842 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Tuesday (8 July 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.25 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 7 July 2025 and it will close on 9 July 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 1,045 and 1,100 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 13 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The IPO comprises an entire offer for sale (OFS) of 1,81,81,818 equity shares at a higher price band. The promoter family group (Kapur Family Trust) will be offloading shares worth Rs 2000 crore in the OFS. The offer provides reservation options for eligible employees to subscribe at a discount of Rs 104 per share.

 

Travel Food Services (TFS) is an Indian airport travel quick service restaurant (Travel QSR) and lounge (Lounge). The companys F&B brand portfolio, comprising 127 partner and in-house brands, is in the operation of 442 Travel QSRs across India, Malaysia and Hong Kong.

The travel QSR business comprises a range of curated food and beverage (F&B) concepts across cuisines, brands and formats, which have been adapted to cater to customers demands for speed and convenience within travel environments. TFS lounge business comprises designated areas within airport terminals, accessible primarily by first and business-class passengers, members of airline loyalty programs, select credit card and debit card holders and members of other loyalty programs.

Also Read

UAE golden visa

UAE Golden Visa guide: How to apply, who qualifies, cost and routes

Better Late Than Single

Better Late Than Single streams today: Netflix's most relatable dating show

Ola Electric takes the S1 Portfolio to the ‘Next Level' with Gen 3

Ola Electric announces mass roll-out of MoveOS 5: Check new features

Sebi Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch

Jane Street case: Ex-Sebi chief refutes allegations of regulatory failure

BR Gavai

Ambedkar wanted judiciary to be free from executive interference: CJI Gavai

Ahead of the IPO, Travel Food Services on Friday, 4 July 2025, raised Rs 598.79 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 54.43 lakh shares at Rs 1,100 each to 33 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 363.15 crore and sales of Rs 1,687.74 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

CAMS introduces The CAMSPay's New Payment Gateway

CAMS introduces The CAMSPay's New Payment Gateway

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores receives Seven Star Rated Mine award

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores receives Seven Star Rated Mine award

Tata Motors Group global wholesales decline 9% to 2.99 lakh units in Q1 FY 2025

Tata Motors Group global wholesales decline 9% to 2.99 lakh units in Q1 FY 2025

Ventive Hospitality expands its partnership with Marriott International

Ventive Hospitality expands its partnership with Marriott International

Ola Electric rolls out its most advance software upgrade - MoveOS 5

Ola Electric rolls out its most advance software upgrade - MoveOS 5

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 5:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksBharat Bandh Tomorrow Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025OnePlus Nore 5 Series To LaunchHappy Square IPO AllotmentCryogenic OGS IPO AllotmentTCS Q1 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon