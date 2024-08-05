Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri consolidated net profit rises 49.96% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.46% to Rs 596.21 crore

Net profit of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri rose 49.96% to Rs 17.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.46% to Rs 596.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 570.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.596.21570.786.945.6829.5621.4823.4015.1517.0511.37