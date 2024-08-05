Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri consolidated net profit rises 49.96% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.46% to Rs 596.21 croreNet profit of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri rose 49.96% to Rs 17.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.46% to Rs 596.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 570.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales596.21570.78 4 OPM %6.945.68 -PBDT29.5621.48 38 PBT23.4015.15 54 NP17.0511.37 50
