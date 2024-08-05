Ravindra Energy consolidated net profit rises 64.41% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 60.70% to Rs 22.71 crore

Net profit of Ravindra Energy rose 64.41% to Rs 5.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 60.70% to Rs 22.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 57.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.22.7157.7832.2818.743.729.460.316.365.593.40