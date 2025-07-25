Trident consolidated net profit rises 89.83% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.06% to Rs 1706.89 croreNet profit of Trident rose 89.83% to Rs 139.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 73.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 2.06% to Rs 1706.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1742.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1706.891742.71 -2 OPM %17.1012.93 -PBDT280.53193.68 45 PBT187.74101.99 84 NP139.9673.73 90
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content