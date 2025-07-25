Friday, July 25, 2025 | 09:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Capital Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 6.63% in the June 2025 quarter

Capital Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 6.63% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Total Operating Income rise 13.09% to Rs 247.08 crore

Net profit of Capital Small Finance Bank rose 6.63% to Rs 32.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 30.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Total Operating Income rose 13.09% to Rs 247.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 218.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income247.08218.48 13 OPM %63.5165.43 -PBDT42.5140.17 6 PBT42.5140.17 6 NP32.0130.02 7

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

