Capital Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 6.63% in the June 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 13.09% to Rs 247.08 croreNet profit of Capital Small Finance Bank rose 6.63% to Rs 32.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 30.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Total Operating Income rose 13.09% to Rs 247.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 218.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income247.08218.48 13 OPM %63.5165.43 -PBDT42.5140.17 6 PBT42.5140.17 6 NP32.0130.02 7
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content